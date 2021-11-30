News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Retail sales surprise in September

30 November 2021 - 09:00
By the numbers | Agriculture: a sector full of promise

Favourable weather, strong exports and higher commodity prices are catalysts for growth
By the numbers | Global recovery to pre-pandemic GDP per capita

China was the first country to deal with Covid, allowing it to respond quickly and economically recover at breakneck speed
By the numbers | Towards a new inflation target?

3% is the target point the bank should aim for, Kganyago believes, rather than using a range. The bank is expected to lobby the National Treasury to ...
By the numbers | 2021 agricultural exports set to soar

R90bn was the value of SA's agricultural exports in the first half of 2021
