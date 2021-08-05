News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | World’s public paypackets

05 August 2021 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind the state’s wage deal

A number of ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, argued in favour of the 1.5% increase, even as finance minister Tito Mboweni resisted any ...
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Higher pay, low value for South Africans

There’s little to cheer about in the fact that the state has failed to hold the line on public sector wage increases
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Public sector wages: state your piece

Pay increases far above inflation, given to the public sector since 2007, and ultimately paid for by taxpayers, are not affordable. But the ...
News & Fox
3 months ago
