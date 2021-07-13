By the numbers | Tourism: 2021 will be a grim year

Polish mall owner EPP is finding itself back in favour with investors, especially if efforts to slash debt pay off
Will the military hammer be able to pound the cork back into the bottle, now that the protests have outgrown Zuma, Ramaphosa or political agendas?
Copper piping worth R30m was looted from Charlotte Maxeke hospital while it stood empty after the fire in April
The fact that SA is an estimated 1.3-million vaccine doses behind schedule — simply because it doesn’t vaccinate on weekends — only prolongs the devastation
Auctions are now a digital occasion — with far more potential buyers
