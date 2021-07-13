News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Tourism: 2021 will be a grim year

13 July 2021 - 12:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers: Delta on the rise in SA

Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave, logging record-breaking new cases over the past week
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers: Vaccination alarm bells ringing

The Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation on earth, is raising alarm bells for the World Health Organisation as countries start to roll out mass ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers: Arrival of another variant

The B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been detected in SA, with four cases recorded thus far — two in Gauteng and ...
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Behind EOH’s R6.4bn claim against former execs
News & Fox
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: Ricky Robinson, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
A bad week for Zizi Kodwa
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Red faces all around for the EFF
News & Fox / Trending
5.
The rental revolution — or how not to buy a car
News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.