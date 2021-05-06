By the numbers: The golden future

Warnings of an imminent price crash have been met with a seemingly unstoppable rise. Can the fun continue?
While we love the good times, and the effect this has on profits for JSE-listed companies like Kumba, Anglo American and BHP, the fear that this will all end in tears is hard to shake
Thirteen eThekwini metro councillors affected by ANC’s ‘step aside’ rule as NEC gears up to discuss implementation this weekend
The suspension of Ace Magashule could be the spark that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to finally ‘renew’ the governing party. This would be a bolt of lightning to the ANC, probably leading to the ...
Greenbacks and gold could be the next team colours — but will fans cheer?
