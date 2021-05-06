News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers: The Covid situation in SA

06 May 2021 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers: Into the third wave

Scientists are warning that the third Covid-19 wave is coming in SA, earlier than expected
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the Numbers: Assume the brace position

It is a wave South Africans don't want to catch, but it is on the way nonetheless
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers: SA’s deadly second wave

In SA, rates of cases, admissions and in-hospital deaths exceeded those in the first wave
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers: Waiting for the Covid vaccine

The longer it takes for African countries to vaccinate their populations, the longer the continent will be isolated
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
2.
Behind Apple’s 28,000 stock rise
News & Fox / Digital
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Rowan Leibbrandt, founding partner ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Doing the ‘step aside’ shuffle in Durban
News & Fox
5.
The uncommercial traveller in hard times
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

Why SA isn’t making its own vaccines

Features

Shot in the arm for Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine effort

World / Europe

US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP protections at WTO

World

Reluctance to sign indemnity clauses hampers African vaccine drive

World / Africa

Ramaphosa welcomes US backing of move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

How vaccine hesitancy is hampering Africa’s war on Covid

World / Africa

Covax vaccine programme gets boost with Moderna deal, Swedish donation

World

Pandemic is an opportunity to reform primary healthcare in SA

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.