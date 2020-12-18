News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 266: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 9,126 to 892,813, there have been 780,313 recoveries and 24,011 deaths to date

18 December 2020 - 08:00

Lockdown day 266: Pictures of the day

A person is swabbed by a medical professional at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia
News & Fox
43 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Delta Property Fund on a Reit to nowhere
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition
News & Fox
4.
British American Tobacco: Thank you for ...
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: FNB Virtual Card is surely a ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Scientists call for Mogoeng’s impeachment over vaccine conspiracy

Opinion

JOAN MULLER: Beach closures stomp on the green shoots of coastal town recovery

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The state drug company the ANC forgot

Opinion

Local film industry reeling from Covid

Features

THULI MADONSELA: The 2020 paradox

Opinion / Protected Space

RYAN NOACH: SA’s Covid-19 hotspots are growing, and holidaymakers are upping ...

Opinion

Global travel should proceed unhindered, international bodies insist

National

If you are 60 or older, do not go on holiday to Covid-19 hotspots, Discovery ...

National / Health

Government cautions South Africans travelling overseas

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.