Lockdown day 263: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 5,163 to 866,127, there have been 762,746 recoveries and 23,451 deaths to date

15 December 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 263: Pictures of the day

Healthcare worker Diana Carolina receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida. The ...
3 hours ago

