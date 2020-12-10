News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 258: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 6,709 to 828,598, there have been 754,658 recoveries and 22,574 deaths to date

10 December 2020 - 05:00

