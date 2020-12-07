News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 255: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 4,116 to 814,565, there have been 744,780 recoveries and 22,206 deaths to date

07 December 2020 - 07:00

