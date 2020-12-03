News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 251: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 4,173 to 796,472, there have been 734,305 recoveries and 21,709 deaths to date

03 December 2020 - 07:00

