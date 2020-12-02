News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 250: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,295 to 792,299, there have been 732,531 recoveries and 21,644 deaths to date

02 December 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 250: Pictures of the day

People walk down the street in Jakarta's main textile market. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
SA braces for battle of the streaming giants
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SunWest could go, to cull debt
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 249: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Optimistic Ascendis eyes Covid-19 benefits

Companies / Healthcare

Western Cape seeks legal advice on localised Covid-19 restrictions

National / Health

Covid-19 widens Europe’s fertility gap

World / Europe

Solidarity Fund to continue to end of 2021

National

Health misinformation pollutes the web, with consequences for all

Life

Pandemic proving to be a profit opportunity in Africa

Opinion

Gauteng is concerned about Covid-19 resurgence after festive season

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.