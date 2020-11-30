Lockdown day 248: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Liquor and hot pie bans aside, Spar’s results top the sector. Investors stand to gain further if its Polish gambit pays off
If you think Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are fiscal ignoramuses, the trade unions lose nothing by comparison
As new players join the online party, consumers of video streaming content are now spoilt for choice in SA
The company’s recent AGM was a long, grim affair, with difficult questions raised. But CEO Fleetwood Grobler remains upbeat about the future of the petrochemicals company
With the appointment of a talented interim board, cricket’s woes have been addressed. There’s still a way to go, writes Luke Alfred
