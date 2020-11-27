News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 245: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 3,069 to 778,571 and there have been 21,289 deaths to date

27 November 2020 - 07:00

