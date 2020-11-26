Lockdown day 244: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Liquor and hot pie bans aside, Spar’s results top the sector. Investors stand to gain further if its Polish gambit pays off
The SABC is one of the most financially delinquent of all state-owned entities, but Ndabeni-Abrahams’s ham-fisted intervention has only made it worse
Tsogo’s noncore assets, as well as its stake in Sun International subsidiary SunWest, could be on the block
The company’s recent AGM was a long, grim affair, with difficult questions raised. But CEO Fleetwood Grobler remains upbeat about the future of the petrochemicals company
With the appointment of a talented interim board, cricket’s woes have been addressed. There’s still a way to go, writes Luke Alfred
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.