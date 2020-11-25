News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 243: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,493 to 772,252, there have been 716,444 recoveries and 21,083 deaths to date

25 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 243: Pictures of the day

Personal protective equipment in a decontamination zone at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C.
3 hours ago

