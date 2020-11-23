News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 241: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,270 to 767,679, there have been 710,099 recoveries and 20,903 deaths to date

23 November 2020 - 08:00

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mystery of the new SAA plan
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 238: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Business and executive coaching in the digital ...
News & Fox
4.
Eastern Cape: SA’s latest Covid-19 hotspot
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Covid vaccines: the good, the bad, and the unknown

Opinion

Hopes for herd immunity from first Covid-19 vaccines may be unrealistic

World

Nelson Mandela Bay sees second surge in excess deaths

National / Health

Strong leadership fought Covid-19 in Africa: the next step is to harness ...

Features

SA still negotiating access to Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA

National / Health

Netcare’s 2020 earnings plummet due to Covid-19

Companies / Healthcare

Scientists say Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is looking solid for older adults

World

A Kenyan doctor’s widow shares her Covid-19 grief

World / Africa

CHRIS GILMOUR: Covid-19 vaccine will help both physical and online stores — ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.