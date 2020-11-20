News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 238: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,514 to 759,658, there have been 702,544 recoveries and 20,671 deaths to date

20 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 238: Pictures of the day

Police and the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers arrest and disperse Khayelitsha protesters outside the Civic Centre where the protesters ...
News & Fox
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mystery of the new SAA plan
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: How much pressure can Ramaphosa take?
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
A bad week for Aaron Motsoaledi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox

Related Articles

Hopes for herd immunity from first Covid-19 vaccines may be unrealistic

World

CHRIS GILMOUR: Covid-19 vaccine will help both physical and online stores — ...

Opinion / Columnists

Nelson Mandela Bay sees second surge in excess deaths

National / Health

SA still negotiating access to Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Scientists say Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is looking solid for older adults

World

SA economy: the good, the bad and the ugly

Features

Covid positive: South Africans who’ve defied the pandemic

Features / Cover Story

Crunch time for Cape Town’s half-empty hotels

Features

SARAH BUITENDACH: The long overdue death of the office party

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.