Lockdown day 234: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,842 to 751,024, there have been 693,467 recoveries and 20,241 deaths to date

16 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 234: Pictures of the day

Rob Meisnere paints the latest number of Covid-19 deaths in the US on a sign outside his house in Washington. Pictures: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6 hours ago

