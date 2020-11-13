News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 231: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,338 to 744,732, there have been 690,903 recoveries and 20,076 deaths to date

13 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 231: Pictures of the day

Three buses, a car and a truck were torched in Makaza in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Thursday during service delivery protests
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A good week for Kamala Harris
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
PROFILE: Marcél du Toit, CEO of Leadhome
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 229: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Blue lights flashing over police watchdog
News & Fox
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Zondo’s R779m price tag
News & Fox

Related Articles

Covid positive: South Africans who’ve defied the pandemic

Features / Cover Story

Scientists warn one in five Covid-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 ...

World

Adcock pledges to help speed up access to Covid-19 therapeutics

National / Health

Russia says its Covid-19 vaccine is 92% effective, hours after Pfizer’s ...

World / Asia

Behind Pfizer’s new Covid-19 vaccine

Features

SA must not lower its guard as second wave of Covid-19 likely

Opinion

Covid vaccine breakthrough fuels broad global equity rally

Life

SARAH BUITENDACH: The long overdue death of the office party

Opinion

Vaccine news comes ahead of perilous two months

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.