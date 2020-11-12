News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 230: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,140 to 742,394, there have been 686,458 recoveries and 20,011 deaths to date

12 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 230: Pictures of the day

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the Covid-19 disease during massive testing in Ronda, Spain
