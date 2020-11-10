News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 228: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,247 to 738,525, there have been 680,726 recoveries and 19,845 deaths to date

10 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 228: Pictures of the day

US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris face reporters after meeting with members of their coronavirus disease Transition ...
News & Fox
3 hours ago

