News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 227: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,372 to 737,278, there have been 679,688 recoveries and 19,809 deaths to date

09 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 227: Pictures of the day

US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential ...
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Zondo’s R779m price tag
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Trump vs Biden: brace for impact
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

Covid-related data offers valuable insights into new ways of doing business

Opinion

Huge number of children at risk after Covid-19 disruption to vaccination ...

World

Joe Biden to announce coronavirus task force on Monday

World / Americas

JOAN MULLER: Airbnb ‘flood’ squeezes Cape Town property prices

Opinion

Covid-19 in SA: who should get tested, and what’s available?

Opinion

When Saad defied Koseff

Money & Investing

RAZINA MUNSHI: SA’s Covid vaccine appeal finds global support — but only from ...

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Does 14% of SA really believe Covid is a hoax?

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.