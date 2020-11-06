News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 224: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,866 to 732,414, there have been 671,579 recoveries and 19,677 deaths to date

06 November 2020 - 06:00

