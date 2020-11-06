Lockdown day 224: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Distell’s share price hardly inspires a wild party vibe, but that could make it highly attractive to international buyers
Local industry experts say the collapse of tourism, due to the lockdown, has led to thousands of empty Airbnb apartments being put back on the long-term rental market
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,866 to 732,414, there have been 671,579 recoveries and 19,677 deaths to date
Is the new CEO’s past at Tongaat Hulett hurting the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ ability to clean up SA’s struggling auditing industry?
Candice Botha suggests taking your home office to the next level with these tips and trendy dècor items
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
