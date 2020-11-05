Lockdown day 223: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Distell’s share price hardly inspires a wild party vibe, but that could make it highly attractive to international buyers
The FSCA says it’s not letting the insider trading case against Markus Jooste rest with a mere R122m fine — it’s now laying criminal charges
The gloves are off: unions prepare to escalate their objections to Mboweni’s proposal to freeze wages
Is the new CEO’s past at Tongaat Hulett hurting the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ ability to clean up SA’s struggling auditing industry?
Candice Botha suggests taking your home office to the next level with these tips and trendy dècor items
