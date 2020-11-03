News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 221: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 772 to 727,595, there have been 657,500 recoveries and 19,465 deaths to date

03 November 2020 - 06:00

