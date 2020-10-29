News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 216: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 719,714, there have been 648,654 recoveries and 19,111 deaths to date

29 October 2020 - 07:00

News & Fox
