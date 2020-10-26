Lockdown day 213: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Legal bills loom as Sasol loses its bid to avert a class action in the US over its Lake Charles bungle
Can Covid-19 have ravaged the tourism sector so comprehensively that the Vineyard, ranked by the Telegraph as one of the top 10 hotels in Cape Town, is on the verge of being liquidated? Well, no, not ...
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 715,868, there have been 646,170 recoveries and 18,968 deaths to date
One concern is that civil servants may start to fall victim to retrenchments as the government seeks to cut costs, resulting in many more people (and their banks) feeling the crunch
Joburgers love a Johannesburg Art Gallery rumour. Jillian Carman knows a thing or two about the cultural institution and weighs in
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.