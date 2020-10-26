News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 213: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 715,868, there have been 646,170 recoveries and 18,968 deaths to date

26 October 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 213: Pictures of the day

People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in ...
News & Fox
2 hours ago

