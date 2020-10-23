News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 210: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 710,515, there have been 642,560 recoveries and 18,843 deaths to date

23 October 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 210: Pictures of the day

An information board on Covid-19 is seen amid stricter restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sheffield, Britain
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at ...
News & Fox
4.
Zuma a step closer to dreaded day in court
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Explosive mix adds to Free State tragedy
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

SARAH BUITENDACH: What the UK’s new Covid outbreak means for us, and anyone ...

Opinion

Covid rips through Kenya’s private school system

Features / Africa

PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at Wits University

News & Fox

‘Zoom boom’ sparks city exodus

Features

Are SA’s banks facing a bad-debt crunch?

Features / Cover Story

JOAN MULLER: Contradictions rife as government bans tourists from some ...

Opinion

RAZINA MUNSHI: Why pursuing ‘herd immunity’ is a reckless strategy

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Meet the Covid crazies

Opinion

Inside Africa’s Covid catastrophe

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.