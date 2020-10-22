News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 209: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 708,359, there have been 641,706 recoveries and 18,741 deaths to date

22 October 2020 - 05:00

Lockdown day 209: Pictures of the day

Nigerians based in South Africa marched to parliament in Cape Town to join the #EndSARS protests in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are ...
4 hours ago

