Lockdown day 203: Latest Covid-19 numbers

The developer, long ignored by institutions, is emerging as a consistent dividend and capital growth play
SA’s interests would be best served by the stimulation and emergence of a competitive air transport industry post-Covid-19, rather than a dominant and subsidised state-owned airline
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 698,184, there have been 628,301 recoveries and 18,309 deaths to date
Cronje’s investigating directorate has contracted some of SA’s best legal minds to ensure the effective prosecution of state-capture kingpins
Covid-19 has taught Africa’s conservation industry that for many there’s no plan B. Richard Holmes investigates its potential future
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.