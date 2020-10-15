News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 202: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 696,414, there have been 626,898 recoveries and 18,151 deaths to date

15 October 2020 - 08:00

Lockdown day 202: Pictures of the day

A pedestrian walks past a statue of The Beatles on Pier Head as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK
