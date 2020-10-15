Lockdown day 202: Latest Covid-19 numbers

The developer, long ignored by institutions, is emerging as a consistent dividend and capital growth play
When Sipho Pityana spoke at the FT Africa Summit this week, there was a tangible sense of despair at the president’s glacial pace of reform
SA is about to cement a deal to build a new ground station that will support Nasa missions to the moon and even Mars
Cronje’s investigating directorate has contracted some of SA’s best legal minds to ensure the effective prosecution of state-capture kingpins
Covid-19 has taught Africa’s conservation industry that for many there’s no plan B. Richard Holmes investigates its potential future
