Lockdown day 196: Latest Covid-19 numbers

An amazing rebound on the markets means it’s anything but game over for former packaging giant Nampak
Africa’s much younger population explains a very large part of the apparent difference
Reparations have been offered to current and former Sars staff to right the wrongs of the Moyane era. But is it enough?
Covid-19 has prompted a ‘once in a generation’ shift to online retail — but have SA companies been caught napping?
From beauty treatments to timeless architecture, our latest issue is filled with loveliness to bring you joy this month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
