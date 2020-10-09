News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 196: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 686,891, there have been 618,771 recoveries and 17,408 deaths to date

09 October 2020 - 07:00

News & Fox
2 hours ago

