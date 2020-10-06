News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 193: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 682,215, there have been 615,684 recoveries and 17,016 deaths to date

06 October 2020 - 07:00

