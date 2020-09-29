News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 186: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 671,669, there have been 604,478 recoveries and 16,586 deaths to date

29 September 2020 - 07:00

