Lockdown day 180: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 663,282, there have been 592,904 recoveries and 16,118 deaths to date

23 September 2020 - 07:30

Covid-19 report card: ranking SA’s best and worst ministers

The sheer scale of the coronavirus crisis put the cabinet squarely in the spotlight. Some ministers stepped up and shone; others failed dismally ...
