Lockdown day 179: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 661,936, there have been 591,208 recoveries and 15,992 deaths to date

22 September 2020 - 06:00

Covid-19 report card: ranking SA’s best and worst ministers

The sheer scale of the coronavirus crisis put the cabinet squarely in the spotlight. Some ministers stepped up and shone; others failed dismally ...
5 days ago

By the numbers: Covid-19 projections

Covid-19 projections, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
5 days ago

By the numbers: Excess deaths by province from natural causes

In the period, May 6 — September 1, 2020, there has been an excess of 42,396 deaths from natural causes
5 days ago

