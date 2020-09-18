News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 175: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 655,572, there have been 585,303 recoveries and 15,772 deaths to date

18 September 2020 - 07:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Markus Jooste guns for secret PwC report
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Maybe, next time just phone?
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Fury at NPA and Netcare over doctor arrests
News & Fox
5.
HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

Covid-19 report card: ranking SA’s best and worst ministers

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: The sins of Covid-19 have made NHI an even more unlikely fantasy

Opinion / Editor's Note

SA’s waning Covid-19 epidemic puzzles experts

National / Health

Discovery reports profit slump due to Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Will the fitness industry recover from Covid-19?

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Positive results from Lilly’s interim antibody trial data

Companies

Zimbabwe eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

World / Africa

WATCH: Discovery feels ill effects of Covid-19

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.