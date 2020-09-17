Lockdown day 174: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Heavyweight Growthpoint has taken a huge knock. The worst part: a recovery is not on the cards anytime soon
Malema has worked out how to weaponise SA’s fragile political situation to ensure his actions are free of consequence
Ironically, in a bid to get hold of the PwC report, Steinhoff’s former CEO accuses the retailer of bending the truth
The sheer scale of the coronavirus crisis put the cabinet squarely in the spotlight. Some ministers stepped up and shone; others failed dismally ...
Luke Alfred explores the landscape and stories of Cape Point National Park. You should too
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.