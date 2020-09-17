News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 174: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 653,444, there have been 584,195 recoveries and 15,705 deaths to date

17 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 174: Pictures of the day

A striking funeral worker takes a break near a casket placed at a parking lot as they protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

