Lockdown day 168: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 644,438, there have been 573,003 recoveries and 15,265 deaths to date

11 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 168: Pictures of the day

Banners with photographs of health-care workers who died from Covid-19 are seen during a gathering of health workers in Caracas, Venezuela
