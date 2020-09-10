News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 167: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 642,431, there have been 569,935 recoveries and 15,168 deaths to date

10 September 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 165: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 166: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Who is Vodacom’s new CFO Raisibe Morathi?
News & Fox
4.
Spaza shops: access to capital opens doors for ...
News & Fox
5.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: SA’s Covid-19 exit strategy won’t be easy

Opinion

JOAN MULLER: How Covid is breathing life into SA’s housing market

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Looters in chief

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Seaside home sales boom, as SA’s cities at a crossroads

Opinion

Where 17 of SA’s top investment managers would invest R10m today

Features / Cover Story

IAN FUHR: How ‘cultureneering’ can help companies survive Covid-19

Opinion / On My Mind

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Why SA needn’t fear reinfection — maybe

Opinion

Revealed: what doctors advised Mkhize about taxis, the lockdown and schools

Features

Grapes of wrath: Can SA’s vineyards survive the Dlamini Zuma hangover?

Features / Cover Story

Feast or famine as SA’s restaurants count the lockdown damage

Features

A man was reinfected with coronavirus – what does this mean for immunity?

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.