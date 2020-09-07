News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 164: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 638,517, there have been 563,891 recoveries and 14,889 deaths to date

07 September 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
5 months ago

