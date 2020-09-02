News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 159: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 628,259, there have been 549,993 recoveries and 14,263 deaths to date

02 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 159: Pictures of the day

Graffiti on the walls of Cape Town’s CBD after a bikers against farm murders and gender-based violence protest on Saturday where 18 were arrested ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
By the numbers: SA is an expensive place to die
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers: SA is an expensive place to die
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
5.
Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

TIM HARFORD: A bluffer’s guide to surviving Covid-19

Opinion / Columnists

IAN FUHR: How ‘cultureneering’ can help companies survive Covid-19

Opinion / On My Mind

RAZINA MUNSHI: The police seem to like their lockdown power a little too much

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Of WMC and conspiracies: Zuma’s postcard from the edge

Opinion

Tender corruption allegations are untrue, says Zamani Saul

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Why SA needn’t fear reinfection — maybe

Opinion

Revealed: what doctors advised Mkhize about taxis, the lockdown and schools

Features

Grapes of wrath: Can SA’s vineyards survive the Dlamini Zuma hangover?

Features / Cover Story

Feast or famine as SA’s restaurants count the lockdown damage

Features

A man was reinfected with coronavirus – what does this mean for immunity?

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.