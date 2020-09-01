News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 158: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 627,041, there have been 540,923 recoveries and 14,149 deaths to date

01 September 2020 - 07:00

News & Fox
5 months ago

