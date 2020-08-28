Lockdown day 154: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Standard Bank’s results look that much better than rival Absa’s. But setting aside less cash for bad debts could bite it
There are more than 160 Covid vaccines in development, and 21 at clinical trial stage. But don’t hold your breath for equitable, rational distribution ...
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,585 to 618,286
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s ban on alcohol sales has left the industry deep in the red. Wine farms have had to lay off workers and even after the export ban was lifted, long delays at Cape Town’s port ...
The ‘dark kitchen’ trend is gathering pace locally. And no, we don’t mean a dish served cold — la Eskom. Richard Holmes found out more
