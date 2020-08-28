News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 154: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 618,286, there have been 531,338 recoveries and 13,628 deaths to date

28 August 2020 - 07:00

News & Fox
4 months ago

