News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 151: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 611,450, there have been 516,494 recoveries and 13,159 deaths to date

25 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 151: Pictures of the day

Learners are seen in class, at Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict ...
News & Fox
2 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not sorry enough
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
Lockdown day 146: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not sorry enough
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
4.
Lockdown day 131: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Lockdown day 150: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Like it or not, SA lurches towards IMF

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: A Covid lightbulb moment

Opinion

How grants eased the Covid pain

Opinion / On My Mind

Sketchy darknet websites are taking advantage of Covid-19 – buyer beware

Opinion

Banks: The Covid financial crisis

Money & Investing

Of face masks, privacy, security, faith and identity

Features

SA on the wrong side of recovery hopes

Features

EDITORIAL: New tax resistance threat to fragile SA

Opinion / Editorials

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Eight lessons Covid-19 taught SA

Opinion

SARAH BUITENDACH: Ray of light in a cesspool

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped listening to the merchants of ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.