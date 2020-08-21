News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 147: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 599,940, there have been 497,169 recoveries and 12,618 deaths to date

21 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 147: Pictures of the day

A 'mask up' billboard covers the front of a building on Long Street in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Ron ’n Brian look back on the good old daze
News & Fox / Trending
4.
War for eyeballs hots up in SA’s television ...
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Lockdown day 147: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

How grants eased the Covid pain

Opinion / On My Mind

Sketchy darknet websites are taking advantage of Covid-19 – buyer beware

Opinion

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Eight lessons Covid-19 taught SA

Opinion

Banks: The Covid financial crisis

Money & Investing

Of face masks, privacy, security, faith and identity

Features

SA on the wrong side of recovery hopes

Features

EDITORIAL: New tax resistance threat to fragile SA

Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped listening to the merchants of ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

JOAN MULLER: How the rich will shift to ‘wealth whispering’

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Don’t think it’s the end of the nanny state

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.