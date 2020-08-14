News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 140: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 572,865, there have been 437,617 recoveries and 11,270 deaths to date

14 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 140: Pictures of the day

A nurse prepares to test people at a Covid-19 testing facility in Eden Terrace in Auckland, New Zealand. Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s CEO pay doubles in a decade
News & Fox
2.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Houghton Estate’s opulent R89m ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
A bad week for Ace Magashule
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

A new normal: Covid-proofed offices

Features

ROB ROSE: The lone insurer who defied peer pressure and paid Covid claims

Opinion / Editor's Note

How Covid-19 might increase risk of memory loss and cognitive decline

Features

Government’s R200bn Covid loan scheme under fire

Money & Investing

RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

Opinion

Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have made a mint

News & Fox / Digital

FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s ...

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Trump, ‘the Covid comorbidity’

Opinion

Covid-19 creates opportunities for medical entrepreneurs

News & Fox / Digital

SA’s great big stimulus stumble

Features

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.