News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 137: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 563,598, there have been 417,200 recoveries and 10,621 deaths to date

11 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day

Thai students wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand
News & Fox
6 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 137: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
TECH REVIEW: New Under Armour running shoes a ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
The curious case of SA’s booming house sales
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Trump, ‘the Covid comorbidity’

Opinion

Covid-19 creates opportunities for medical entrepreneurs

News & Fox / Digital

SA’s great big stimulus stumble

Features

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its ...

Opinion

JOAN MULLER: Home is where the renovation is

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How to make R13bn in investments vanish

Opinion

Apocalypse just now: Can SA’s economy still be saved?

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: Booze ban: it’s Whitey Basson vs Dlamini Zuma

Opinion / Editor's Note

Rise of the alcohol-free brands

Life / Food

Panda challenges Covid-19 experts to return to ‘reality’

Features

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why SAB and Heineken are hopping mad

Opinion

Booze ban: AB InBev battles to keep faith in SA

Money & Investing

JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s strength now a weakness

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.