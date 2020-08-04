Lockdown day 130: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Santam has finally agreed to pay R1bn to desperate clients – but denies its hand was forced. The regulator says otherwise
Just too much money gets stolen and not enough politicians or officials are held to account for it. The price may turn out to be our sovereignty. At least it’ll also be the end of the ANC as we know ...
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 516,862, there have been 358,037 recoveries and 8,539 deaths to date
Until recently he was SA’s richest man – then came Steinhoff. Though he has lost a vast fortune, Christo Wiese is still a retail giant – not least through his stake in Shoprite
Keith Bain asks some well-known personalities how they have reset their values
