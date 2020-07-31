News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 126: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 482,169, there have been 309,601 recoveries and 7,812 deaths to date

31 July 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 126: Pictures of the day

Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean ...
3 hours ago

